Davenport Public Library wants your gently used formal wear

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library is asking Quad Citizens to donate their clean and gently used formal wear to help support their formal wear giveaway program.

You can donate your gently used clothing on two dates:

Fairmount branch located at 3000 N. Fairmount St. - Friday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Eastern branch located at 6000 Eastern Ave. - Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The library is taking donations of clean and gently used formal wear to help support their January Formal Wear Giveaway program.

The library is hoping for gently used dresses, suits, blazers, dress pants, ties, bowties and formal purses. Jewelry and shoes are not being accepted at this time.

Donations can be delivered to the library's service desks during the drop-off days.

The library's Formal Wear Giveaway will be held at the Fairmount Street branch on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-5 p.m. Local area high school students can come to the event to take one of each clothing type. Changing areas will be provided at the event.

For more information, please visit the library's website.