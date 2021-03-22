Davenport Public Library reopens after $1.6 Million dollar renovations

The Library had a 5-year plan, the Coronavirus Pandemic didn't stop them from completing their goals.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library is back open while they finish up their $1.6 million renovation project.

The improved space now has a dedicated kid's area, complete with books, computers, and some board games. The library also has added 4 new study rooms on the main level along with 2 meeting rooms. There will also now meet a "makers space" that will include computers, a 3-D printer, and more tech to come.

This is the largest renovation project since the building was built in 1968. "Like all beautiful things sometimes you need a facelift," said Brittany Peacock with the Davenport Public Library.

Right now due to the ongoing pandemic the Public Library's Eastern Avenue, Fairmount Street, and Main Street branches are limited in-person browsing to 30 minutes per person/day.