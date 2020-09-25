Davenport protest against Breonna Taylor decision planned for Saturday

An event on Facebook was created for a protest in Davenport Saturday over the decision of a grand jury in Kentucky on the Breonna Taylor case.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A protest in response to a grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case was being planned in Davenport.

An event on Facebook was created for the protest on Saturday, September 26 over the decision in Kentucky that indicted a single officer in the case involving the fatal shooting of the 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed in her home on March 13 when Louisville Metro police officers served a no-knock warrant related to a narcotics investigation.

More than six months later, on Thursday, September 24, Detective Brett Hankinson was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. If found guilty, Hankison could face up to five years for each count.

The event post on Facebook said protesters planned to meet at the Davenport Police Department at 416 North Harrison Street at 2 p.m. Saturday "to express our outrage and heartbreak over the decision not to indict the officers responsible for the murder of Breonna Taylor."

As of Friday at 10:30 a.m. just under 100 people responded to the event.

The post said the event is intended to be peaceful and protesters are encouraged to bring signs and face masks.