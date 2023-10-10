Results in for Davenport primary election

The primary city election took place on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election on Nov. 7.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport residents made their voices heard during the primary election today. Four mayoral candidates are looking to make it on November's ballot, along with many running for alderman in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 7th Wards.

Results from the primary were released shortly after 9 p.m. In each race, the two candidates who received the most votes will continue on to the general election.

Mayor

Mike Matson: 1,774

Ken Croken: 1,422

Yvonne M Collins: 507

Brandon Westmoreland: 311

2nd Ward

Tim Dunn: 201

Judith Lee: 158

John Paustian: 90

3rd Ward

Marion Meginnis: 289

Paul T. Vasquez: 59

Don Hesseltine: 52

DeWayne L. Simons: 47

Todd Allen Pirck: 34

4th Ward

Jade Burkholder: 182

Robby Ortiz: 174

Caleb Arthur Shelbourn: 93

7th Ward

Mhisho Lynch: 235

Scott Ryder: 176

William Pamperin: 97

Derek Cornette: 78

The election comes after Davenport has had its share of challenges this year, including the partial building collapse at 324 Main St. that left three men dead. The city has also been dealing with internal issues, such as 4th Ward Alderman Robby Ortiz suing 5th Ward Alderman Tim Kelly for defamation after Kelly accused him of using racist language.

News 8's Joe McCoy spoke with voters today to hear about what is important to them as they cast their votes. One man said he's worried that issues such as infrastructure are not going to receive the attention they need because of other city issues such as the building collapse. He is also frustrated by the internal conflict between Alderman.

"We don't want Davenport to have that image," voter Mary Colwell said. "And if there are racist issues going on in the city council, we need good leadership that's going to keep that in check. There's no room for racism in our in our government."