Police: Arrest made in connection to May shooting at Castlewood Apartments in Davenport

Nicholas Cinadr, 22, was arrested following a shooting on May 24 that left one man injured, according to Davenport police.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Cinadr on June 4 in connection to a shooting that left one man injured less than two weeks ago, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.

Cinadr is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

The shooting occurred on May 24 just after 3:30 p.m. at Castlewood Apartments located at 2130 Emerald Drive in Davenport.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 26-year-old man outside of the apartment suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to local medical facilities. No other injuries were reported in the incident.