Police: Teen shot in leg near Hayes Elementary School Thursday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A temporary lockdown was in effect at Hamilton Elementary School after reports of shots fired on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident just before 1 p.m. in the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue where police said one individual suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to the report, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg after a verbal altercation between multiple individuals. The victim was transported to a nearby health facility for treatment.

Police said Hamilton Elementary was in lockdown as a precaution due to the proximity between the school and the incident.