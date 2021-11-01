Davenport Police Swears In Seven New Officers

The department did this at the city council meeting Wednesday, January 6th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The police department in the city's welcoming in seven new officers to its force.

They were sworn in during the city council meeting Wednesday, January 6th. Among the new officers sworn in was Daniel Brody. He grew up in Knoxville, Illinois and went onto study criminal justice in college. Brody says he always knew from a young age he wanted to become a police officer.

"To say it's a dream come true doesn't do it justice," Brody said Wednesday. "I dreamed about this day as long as I can remember. As a little kid, I always knew that I wanted to come into a city and help serve and protect the people of it"