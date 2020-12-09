Davenport police recover unresponsive man from middle of street, later pronounced dead

The man was found on West 48th Street at just after 2 in the morning on Saturday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Emergency responders in Davenport were alerted to an unresponsive man laying in the middle of a road early in the morning on Saturday, September 12.

Davenport Police, Medic EMS, and Fire responded to the 1900 block of West 48th Street at 2:14 a.m answering the report.

Responders recovered the adult male from the street and rushed to the hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead. Officials have not released information of what caused the death.

The Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit has launched an investigation. No further information is available at the moment.