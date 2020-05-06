Davenport police investigating gunshots that damaged a 12th street home

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a home the night of Wednesday, June 3rd.
Officers responded to the scene in the 1700 block of E 12th Street at about 9:57 p.m.
With the scene having been cleared before their arrival, officers investigated the area and found several spent cartridges near a house that was damaged by gunfire.
The investigation is still underway. No more information is currently available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.