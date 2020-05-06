Davenport police investigating gunshots that damaged a 12th street home

Officers found spent cartridges near the damaged home.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a home the night of Wednesday, June 3rd.

Officers responded to the scene in the 1700 block of E 12th Street at about 9:57 p.m.

With the scene having been cleared before their arrival, officers investigated the area and found several spent cartridges near a house that was damaged by gunfire.

The investigation is still underway. No more information is currently available.