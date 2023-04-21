Davenport Police investigate late Thursday night shooting

The shooting, near 3700 Bridge Avenue, left one man injured. No word on his condition.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured overnight Thursday.

In a press release, police said the shooting happened near 3700 Bridge Avenue, Davenport around 11:42 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. The original call was for the report of shots fired. Police said when they arrived they found a 22-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital but police did not give insight to how severe the injuries may be. Police did, however, say the shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The incident comes two days after Davenport Police released an update on gun violence in the city. Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel pointed to the city's history of gun violence.

"The past two years, we've had some significant violence, namely related to gun violence within our community," Bladel said during a media briefing Wednesday. "It's not a neighborhood issue. It's not a demographic issue. It's people picking up guns, and using guns and causing harm in our community."

Since last May, Bladel and the City of Davenport used gun violence intervention to help decrease that violence. It is a proactive policing approach, addressing issues before a typical law enforcement response is needed.

Police said the most significant decrease has been within the last few months. The department reported a 42% decrease in shots fired incidents in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.