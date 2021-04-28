Davenport Police Department swears in 7 new officers

The Department welcomed 7 new officers into their ranks and is beginning field training for the group of mostly QC locals.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport has 7 new policer officers that are soon to be out on the streets.

The Davenport Police Department held a ceremony during a City Council meeting on Wednesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. swearing in the new officers, 6 of which are Quad City locals.

The new recruits include Army veteran and Black Hawk graduate Anthony DeRoin, Northwest Iowa Community College graduate and second-generation officer Mason Pauley, Black Hawk grad and St. Ambrose attendee Raul Alvarado, Scott Community College grad and former Davenport city worker Paul Pham, upcoming Iowa State University grad Benjamin Piotter, Iowa Law Enforcement Academy grad and former Washington County Patrol Deputy Justin Adams, and Trevor Krutzfeldt, who moved from Mississippi to the Quad Cities in 2010.