Davenport Police Department and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. launch "travel-size" hygiene drive

The Davenport Police Department has partnered with a local organization to host a charity drive to collect hygiene products to support the homeless.
DPD and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. began hosting their "travel-size" hygiene drive on Monday, May 24, collecting donations of small hygiene products at the DPD station.
The charity drive was organized to restock the shelves of HHSI's 70-person capacity homeless shelter, which had experienced a shortage of hygiene item donations over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially due to a near 50% increase of people needing the service during the pandemic's first year.
According to HHSI, the most-needed items consist of shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion, but all hygiene products are accepted.
“The shelter places travel-size toiletries close to the bathroom so the participants can take the hygiene items needed without having to request, therefore encouraging autonomy," said Shelter Manager Michelle Plasschaert.
Donations can be dropped off 24/7 until Friday, June 4 at the box located in the vestibule of Davenport Police Department at 416 North Harrison St.