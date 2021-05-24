Davenport Police Department and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. launch "travel-size" hygiene drive

The organizations are collaborating for a two-week charity drive to gather small hygiene items to restock HHSI's 70-person shelter after over a year of the pandemic.

The Davenport Police Department has partnered with a local organization to host a charity drive to collect hygiene products to support the homeless.

DPD and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. began hosting their "travel-size" hygiene drive on Monday, May 24, collecting donations of small hygiene products at the DPD station.

The charity drive was organized to restock the shelves of HHSI's 70-person capacity homeless shelter, which had experienced a shortage of hygiene item donations over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially due to a near 50% increase of people needing the service during the pandemic's first year.

According to HHSI, the most-needed items consist of shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion, but all hygiene products are accepted.

“The shelter places travel-size toiletries close to the bathroom so the participants can take the hygiene items needed without having to request, therefore encouraging autonomy," said Shelter Manager Michelle Plasschaert.