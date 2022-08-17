'I would do it all over again' | Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski reflects on 3 decades of service ahead of his retirement

Police Chief Paul Sikorski joined the force in 1988 and will retire from Davenport PD on Aug. 29.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After 34 years of service, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski is ready to hang up his badge.

Sikorski joined the Davenport Police Department in 1988, saying it was something he always wanted do to. He remembers growing up playing police officer and then later being inspired by the School Resource Officer at Davenport Central High School.

"There wasn't a whole lot of thought necessary for it, because I think it's just something that's always been in my heart," Sikorski said.

Before becoming chief in 2016, Sikorski served in every division of the police department, including 24 years on the Emergency Services Team. For 14 years, he worked in the special operations and investigations divisions, including the Gang Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Detective Bureau and as a supervisor in the Tactical Operations Bureau Covert Unit.

"And I would do it all over again if I had the opportunity to do so," he said.

Over the last three decades, Sikorski said the highlight has been getting to know the community.

"I think over the years as I've matured as a police officer, I've just had the opportunity to realize how much more policing is. It truly is that we are our community," he said. "I've just learned a lot about people, and I think having that outlook on what our community is truly like, really sets the tone for how we should and need to police in our community."

It's also the way that the community has come together in times of tragedy during cases he's worked on that Sikorski said he won't forget.

"There's lots as you can imagine in 34 years, but just in the past couple of years, Breasia Terrell, just a really sad case of a young girl who was taken from her family, from this community," he said. "That's one of the things that may be why I've stayed around so long in one place for my entire career is this community is so very supportive. We really come together when there is a tragic event."

Leaving the force, Sikorski said he'll miss the people he works with the most and the passion they have for the job. As police departments across the country face shortages of officers, he's hopeful for the future of Davenport PD.

As for the reason for his retirement, Sikorski said it's the right time for him and his family. He's looking forward to taking some time off to travel and go hiking before deciding what's next.

"That's gonna be hard watching from the sidelines," he said. "But I'd love to dive into something else for a few years as a second career, and I'm just gonna see where God takes me."

Sikorski will be succeeded by 27-year Davenport Police Department veteran Major Jeffery Bladel.