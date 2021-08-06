Davenport Police arrest suspect from May 23 Rookie's shooting

A suspect in a shooting that took place at Rookie's Sports Bar and Grill in late May was apprehended by Davenport Police.

According to the Davenport Police Department, officers apprehended 23-year-old Charles Perdue some time after an incident on Sunday, May 23 where he allegedly shot at a truck multiple times in Rookie's parking lot at about 12:03 a.m.

Allegedly, Perdue was caught on surveillance video picking a handgun from a car that he had driven before approaching a truck that was leaving the parking lot. He then fired several shots at the truck, which sustained notable damage from the gunfire. The truck's two occupants were not harmed.