Davenport Police arrest suspect from May 23 Rookie's shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that took place near Rookie's Sports Bar and Grill in late May.
According to the Davenport Police Department, officers apprehended 23-year-old Charles Perdue some time after an incident on Sunday, May 23 where he allegedly shot at a truck multiple times in Rookie's parking lot at about 12:03 a.m.
Allegedly, Perdue was caught on surveillance video picking a handgun from a car that he had driven before approaching a truck that was leaving the parking lot. He then fired several shots at the truck, which sustained notable damage from the gunfire. The truck's two occupants were not harmed.
Perdue has been charged with multiple gun crimes, including. Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, and Possession of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon.