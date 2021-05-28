Davenport Police: 15-year-old girl who went missing may be in danger

The Davenport Police Department needs help in searching for a teenage girl that went missing near the BP gas station on Locust Street on Tuesday, May 25.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are looking for assistance in the search for a teenage girl who went missing on Tuesday, May 25 and may currently be in danger.

According to the Department, 15-year-old Alivia Beeding was reported missing on Tuesday. Her last known location was at the BP gas station at 1208 E Locust Street in Davenport at about 2:00 a.m., and she was seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger with no license platers, alongside an unknown man (pictured below).

Alivia Beeding is described a 15-year-old Black girl, 5'4" tall, 120 pounds, brown eyes, and bald hair, although she reportedly wears a black wig. She was last seen in white quarter-zip pullover with black zipper and grey sweatpants.

According to DPD, there is reason to believe that Beeding may be in danger and currently travelling on the interstate.