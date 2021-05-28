x
Davenport Police: 15-year-old girl who went missing may be in danger

The Davenport Police Department needs help in searching for a teenage girl that went missing near the BP gas station on Locust Street on Tuesday, May 25.
Credit: Davenport Police Department

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are looking for assistance in the search for a teenage girl who went missing on Tuesday, May 25 and may currently be in danger.

According to the Department, 15-year-old Alivia Beeding was reported missing on Tuesday. Her last known location was at the BP gas station at 1208 E Locust Street in Davenport at about 2:00 a.m., and she was seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger with no license platers, alongside an unknown man (pictured below).

Credit: Davenport Police Department

Alivia Beeding is described a 15-year-old Black girl, 5'4" tall, 120 pounds, brown eyes, and bald hair, although she reportedly wears a black wig. She was last seen in white quarter-zip pullover with black zipper and grey sweatpants.

Credit: Davenport Police Department

According to DPD, there is reason to believe that Beeding may be in danger and currently travelling on the interstate.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alivia, the unknown individual, or the grey Dodge Charger are asked to call 9-1-1. 

