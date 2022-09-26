Davenport Parks and Recreation earns second national reaccreditation

The department was reaccredited for the first time in 2011, and it was the only one to reach that status in Iowa until 2021.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's Parks and Recreation department has been honored at the national level again after receiving national reaccreditation status for the second time in the past ten years.

The department was recognized by the National Parks and Recreation Association's Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, the only national agency that awards the accreditation honor.

The honor is bestowed every 5 years through annual reporting. The accreditation recognizes parks and recreation agencies and measures their commitment to providing the best service.

Davenport P&R was first accredited in 2011. It was the only department in Iowa to receive the honor until 2021, and it remains the only accredited agency in the Quad Cities.

“This reaccreditation is a measurement of our department’s commitment to the Davenport community to provide quality stewardship, management, programming, and service in our parks and facilities,” Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said. “I am proud of the hard work of our staff leading up to and during the review process as well as our continued efforts in preparation of the next review in 2027.”