Davenport officers find vehicle damaged by gunfire after disturbance call

Officers responded to Brown Street with the possibility of shots having been fired and found exactly that when they arrived.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department received a call reporting a disturbance in the area of the 6200 block of Brown Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8th.

The call reported a fight that was underway nearby and that it was possible that gunshots had been fired.

Officers reported to the scene and began canvassing the area. Officers discovered a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. One male juvenile was arrested for Interference. No other damage or injuries were reported.