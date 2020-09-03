Davenport officers find vehicle damaged by gunfire after disturbance call

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department received a call reporting a disturbance in the area of the 6200 block of Brown Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8th.
The call reported a fight that was underway nearby and that it was possible that gunshots had been fired.
Officers reported to the scene and began canvassing the area. Officers discovered a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. One male juvenile was arrested for Interference. No other damage or injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.