North Perry Street two and a half story structure catches fire in Davenport

A two and a half story structure caught fire near North Perry Street in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of 1200 North Perry Street on Tuesday.

According to the official report, the structure was a two and a half story residential duplex with two living units in the building. All occupants exited the building before the fire crews arrived.

One person was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries and no responders were injured. At least one cat was rescued from the scene as well.

Members of the Davenport Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 12:35 p.m. after reports of visible smoke and flames from the outside of the structure.

The crews quickly brought the fire under control with an "aggressive interior attack". Heavy fire damage was reported in the unit of the fire damage along with smoke damage throughout the entire building.