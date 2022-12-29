City of Davenport no longer mailing annual recycling and bulky waste calendar

Residents will have until Jan. 3 to pick up the calendars from the Public Works Center, City Hall, the River's Edge, the public libraries or Davenport Hy-Vee's.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29.

City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the program's cost, benefits and use, among other changes to the system.

Starting with the 2023 solid waste season, the City will no longer be mailing print calendars. Instead, residents will have until Tuesday, Jan. 3 to pick up the calendars from one of several convenient locations.

Here's where you can pick up a calendar:

Davenport City Hall

Davenport Public Works Center

The River's Edge

The Eastern, Fairmount and Main Davenport Public Library locations

Any Davenport Hy-Vee Customer Service.

With the change to the print calendar system, the City is highlighting other ways to find relevant information.

“Holiday schedules and what goes where tools are right at your fingertip using our website www.davenportiowa.com/solidwaste or the free Go All In QC app,” said Communications and Preparedness Manager Robbin Dunn. "Residents can even sign-up for reminders and add appointments to personal calendars."

The new calendar is also "one-size-fits-all", meaning that both the North and South routes are featured, with both retaining their respective purple and green colors.

“It will be important for residents picking up a replacement calendar to record the route information from their existing calendar," Dunn added. "We recommend circling your route color on the new calendar as a permanent reminder.”

Additionally, the 2023 collection season will also be the last year that residents will be able to place three extra bags of garbage outside their carts without stickers after Thanksgiving. Starting in 2023, stickers will be required on extra bags placed for collection after the holiday.

With this new restriction in place, the City is increasing the number of bags placed without a sticker following Christmas to five.

“We changed the extra bag allowance based on community use," Public Works Operations Superintendent Todd Jones said. "Few used the allowance after Thanksgiving, but we find many in need of the allowance after the Christmas Holiday.”

More From News 8