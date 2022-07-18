City of Davenport announces Jeffery Bladel as new Police Chief

The Major and 27-year Davenport Police Department veteran will take the position in August following the retirement of Chief Paul Sikorski.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport has announced its pick for the new Chief of Police set to take the role in August.

In a press release and Facebook post published on Monday, July 18, Davenport's City Administration announced that Major Jeffery Bladel will succeed Paul Sikorski as Police Chief on August 30, following the latter's retirement.

Bladel has served the Davenport Police Department for 27 years in various roles and has worked as the Assistant Chief of Police since 2016.

He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration from Western Illinois University and a Master's Degree in Law Enforcement Intelligence and Analysis from Michigan State University.

His father, Mike, also served as Davenport's Police Chief and Scott County Sheriff in the past.

At DPD, Bladel has overseen the QC NIBIN anti-violent crime initiative, the implementation of a new crime analysis unit, and the launch of a group violence intervention strategy.

“I am honored to be named as the next Chief of Police for the City of Davenport,” said Major Bladel. “Having been a lifelong resident of Davenport, I care deeply for the residents and the safety of our community. The Davenport Police Department is comprised of extraordinary men and women and I am honored to have worked with such a tremendous team over the years.”

Bladel says that he is committed to working closely with community leaders, social services, and local organizations on addressing violence in the community.

“Trust between law enforcement and the community that we serve is essential for effective policing, and we must work with our community partners on methods to prevent crime instead of reacting to it,” said Major Bladel. “I truly believe that the Davenport Police Department has done well in building trust within our community, and I am committed to fostering working relationships to increase the safety of Davenport residents.”

Mayor Mike Matson echoed his values, saying, “The Davenport Police Department is fortunate to have a long history of excellent leadership including outgoing Chief Sikorski and which now includes Major Bladel at the helm. The department is well positioned to work with our community to make Davenport a safe, stable and welcoming place for all.”