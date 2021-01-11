Davenport neighborhood sees almost 500 trick-or-treaters

The McClellan Heights neighborhood in Davenport saw nearly 500 kids trick-or-treating this Halloween.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kids were able to trick-or-treat freely on Sunday, Oct. 31 compared to the low turnout last year because of COVID.

One family in Davenport has decorated their house and participated in trick-or-treating for over 20 years.

"It's just entertaining. It's probably more entertaining for us than it is for them," said Ann Nicknish, Davenport resident.

This year Nicknish said she saw almost 500 kids pass by for candy. She says her favorite part of the night is seeing the different costumes.

"We have so much fun just seeing all of the little kids. I love the little kids. Sometimes they're dressed in their pajamas, but they're still so cute," said

A group of 10-year-olds trick-or-treating in the McClellan Heights neighborhood said they thought collectively about their costumes.

"We all decided on Winnie the Pooh and we all chose what character we wanted to be," said Kate Girskis, Davenport trick-or-treater.

Girskis said she was happy to finally be with her friends again this year.

"We've been having a lot of fun because I'm happy that all my friends got to go out together. I know last year everyone was really scared with COVID so it was hard to do trick-or-treating," said Girskis.

One Davenport parent even felt nostalgic walking with the group and happy she moved back to the neighborhood with her family.