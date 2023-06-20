Davenport native set to fly F-22 Raptor in Quad City Air Show

Capt. Samuel Larson grew up watching the Quad City Air Show and dreamed of becoming a fighter pilot. Now he gets to see those dreams fulfilled.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Even the thunderous sounds of fighter jets can't hide the excitement of Capt. Samuel Larson's mom seeing her son flying an F-22 Raptor - a stealth fighter jet that is exclusive to the United States Air Force.

At only 30 years old, Capt. Larson - call sign RaZZ - is the youngest pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Demo Team. His mom, Cindy Larson, said he has dreamed of being a fighter pilot since he was young.

"If Sam had to grow wings to fly, I think he would," Cindy said. "He's so determined."

Capt. Larson lived by the Davenport Municipal Airport and grew up going to the Quad City Air Show every summer. He said he was "immediately hooked" when he would see jets flying by his house.

After graduating from Bettendorf High School, Capt. Larson attended the Air Force Academy and started flying the F-22 in 2017.

"It's pure joy getting to fly here," Capt. Larson said. "It's a dream I always had."

The performances at the Quad City Air Show this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, will be the fourth airshow nationwide that features both the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds and F-22 Raptor Demo Team. Shows will take place at the Davenport Municipal Airport.