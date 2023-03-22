Davenport Municipal Airport looks to make upgrades

The airport has million dollar plans to reconstruct its south ramp, which dates back to 1947.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Municipal Airport is looking to upgrade its south ramp that dates back to 1947.

The upgrade would include a pavement reconstruction of the south ramp, that's located by the civil air patrol hangar on the airfield.



The estimated cost of the project is $1,231,914. The source of the funding is coming from a Federal Aviation Administration grant totaling $658,722 (53%). Also, the State of Iowa Aviation Bureau is granting $400,000 (32%). The remaining 15% is coming from taxpayers' money the city is paying.

"We're pretty aggressive when it comes to going out and seeking either federal and state opportunities," Davenport Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said. "Whether it be for street projects, or sewer projects, or flood related ones, or the airport, we look through a multitude of sources."

The airport has replaced the pavement panels from time to time. City officials say it's deteriorated so much to where it is more cost effective to completely reconstruct the ramp, instead of some upgrades.

"It's our challenge from our city council and mayor to make sure that, okay, we need to do this stuff anyway," Merritt said. "How can we then lessen the burden to the, to the local taxpayer, and go out there and get these federal resources or state resources which are available to every community."

As of Wednesday, March 22, a contractor is still needed to perform the reconstruction. The bidding process for that will begin, pending the adoption of the resolution, at Davenport's city council meeting Wednesday, March 22.

City leaders say the bidding process could take up to a month, but they're hoping to have a contractor picked by May of 2023. Officials say the design for the project is completed, as well as the specifications, following city and FAA rules.