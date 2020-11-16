These local schools are going full-time remote starting Monday

Almost half a dozen districts have all or some of their students going to online learning starting Monday, Nov. 16.

MOLINE, Ill — With coronavirus cases currently surging in the Quad Cities, several districts are sending students home for remote learning.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District was the first to announce its change. Students will be remote Starting Monday, Nov. 16 through Jan. 5.

The district says this will give students four weeks over the holidays at home to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Davenport, Rock Island-Milan and East Moline Schools are also all going remote Monday.

As the District moves to 100% Online Learning from November 16 – December 1, we wanted to provide students with some general guidelines to help them be successful. That information & detailed schedules for "Live" instruction via #GoogleMeets can be found: https://t.co/xhTpyahEVD pic.twitter.com/InVceFqJpA — Davenport Community Schools (@DavSchools) November 13, 2020

East Moline schools are expected to return to in-person learning on Dec. 7. Davenport plans to bring students back the same day as Moline on Jan. 5.

Rock Island-Milan students are expected to return on Jan. 19.

Muscatine High School students are also going remote Nov. 16 to Nov. 30.

Several school boards say they'll be revisiting these plans before bringing students back to the classroom.