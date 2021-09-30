Davenport man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

A Davenport man has been convicted of the murder of a Moline man after an altercation in Cedar Rapids almost two years ago.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's unarmed boyfriend during an early-morning confrontation at a Cedar Rapids convenience store.

Reports say that on Wednesday, September 29, a judge found 26-year-old Todd Ricky Jenkins guilty of the murder count and going armed with intent in the killing of 27-year-old Reginald Ward, of Moline, Illinois.

Police say Jenkins drove from Davenport to Cedar Rapids on Oct. 30, 2019, to confront Ward, and the two men began arguing outside a convenience story near the girlfriend’s apartment.