A man convicted of domestic abuse assault is on the loose after failing to report to his work release.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of domestic abuse assault after he failed to report to his required Davenport facility on Sunday morning.

Jesus Manuel Diaz, 40, is described as a Hispanic male, standing at 5-foot, 5-inches, and weighing 185 pounds.

Diaz was admitted to the work release facility on July 21, 2021.