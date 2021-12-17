Davenport man arrested for threat after morning lockdown at Central High

Although there was no immediate threat to the school, it was placed under a lockdown after the discovery of a threatening Facebook post made by a local man.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is in jail after reportedly making a threatening Facebook post that caused a lockdown at Davenport Central High School Friday morning.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 11:35 a.m. on December 17, the school was placed on lockdown amidst police investigation into a threat made against the school in a Facebook post.

The lockdown was lifted 11 minutes later after it was determined that there was no immediate threat at the building.

The post, which police say claimed that a person was waiting inside a Central High bathroom with an AR-15, was traced to 20-year-old Leon Simpson III, who was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Harassment.