Davenport man arrested after credit union robbery

A man is in custody after he reportedly entered a Brady Street credit union and took cash from an employee.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police apprehended a man after he reportedly robbed a Brady Street credit union Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, Davenport police responded to the Ascentra Credit Union location in the 1800 block of Brady Street after a robbery was reported.

Early information revealed that man entered the building and demanded cash from a worker. The suspect took cash from the employee and fled the scene.

An off-duty officer in the area at the time of the incident was able to direct other officers towards a suspect seen leaving the area.

The man, 33-year-old Arnordo Turner from Davenport, was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Robbery.