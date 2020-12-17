Davenport's Main Street library closing for renovations on Dec. 28

Although the location has stopped being a pick-up point for holds, the library will still have curbside pickup until its closing.

Davenport Public Library's Main Street location is closing for renovations starting Monday, December 28.

On Monday, December 16, the library is not a pick-up location for held items, but the curbside pickup service is remaining open until the 28th.

Items currently being held at the Main Street library an still be picked up until the library closes.

The Eastern Avenue and Fairmount Street locations are remaining open and will be available as pick-up points.