The library on Main Street in Downtown Davenport shut down at the end of December. The location is expected to reopen by the end of March.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library on Main Street closed in December, as construction crews work on some major renovations.

When you walk in to a library, most don't sound quite like the one in Downtown Davenport.

Davenport Public Library Director Amy Groskopf hears that noise every day.

"It's been a little nerve-wracking to hear all the noise and know that some walls are coming down," Groskopf said.

The noise is part of a $1.5 million renovation project at the library.

Bookshelves throughout the library are covered in protective plastic.

Behind one plastic sheet, construction crews removed concrete walls, expanding the space for some new areas.

"We'll be adding four individual study rooms," Groskopf said.

New power outlets are being installed throughout the common spaces, allowing for patrons to charge their devices at desks and tables, something Groskopf said is not something currently offered at the location.

"A lot of our users would want to come and bring their own device to use our Wi-Fi, and then we'd find them sitting on the floor along the outside of the building just trying to power up their device," Groskopf said.

In addition to the added spaces, new carpeting is being installed throughout the building, and the second floor received a new coat of paint, as of Friday, January 15.

And after closing for the renovations on December 28, 2020, being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic was merely a coincidence, Groskopf said.

"Since we're closed completely here we're not having quite the same impact as it would have normally," Groskopf said.

The noise that fills the library for now is what helps the library close this chapter and open its next.

Other possible additions include a 3-D scanner, poster printers and button makers. Groskopf said plans include a dedicated space for teenagers, too.

The renovations should conclude by the end of March, Groskopf said.