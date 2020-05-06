Davenport libraries reopen June 8 for select services

Visitors will be limited in number and asked to follow contactless procedures to keep social distancing in the library.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Public Libraries will reopen all three locations on Monday, June 8 at a limited capacity.

The Eastern and Fairmount locations will be resuming their normal hours. The Main Street location will have a slightly different schedule. On Mondays and Tuesday, the location will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., but Wednesday, through Saturday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The amount of visitors will be limited to 20 at a time to encourage social distancing between people. patrons may be asked to wait in line before being admitted.

To help with efficiency, the desk attendant will go over procedures and help visitors find what they need as quickly as possible. Patrons are encouraged to use self-checkout stations to get their books and pay at the library's computers to limit human contact. Guests seeking new library cards will be asking to fill out an online application in the library, and then a staff member will issue it immediately.

Guests using the copy machine, scanner, or fax machine will have their visit limited to 15 minutes. Public computers will be available in a limited capacity and must be reserved a day in advance by calling 563-326-7832. Computer sessions will be limited to one hour, once per day.