'It's pretty special' | Davenport Junior Theatre celebrates 70th anniversary

The Davenport theatre, founded in 1951, celebrated its 70-year anniversary on June 25 with a picnic and the opening of its new museum.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's historic Junior Theatre is celebrating a milestone. It's turning 70 years old.

To celebrate, DJT hosted a picnic on Saturday, June 25 with music, games and a barbeque. Current students and alumni came back for the celebration, which also included the ribbon cutting of a new museum in cottage 13.

Ten students organized the event.

"It's a little mind-blowing to be at 70 years," said performing arts supervisor Daniel Sheridan. "It's pretty special."

The theatre was founded in 1951 by Mary Fluhrer-Nighswander. It's the second oldest children's theatre in the country, according to Sheridan.

"Junior Theatre became the second oldest children's theatre because of its commitment to kids," Sheridan said. "I think everybody who comes here understands that we're about giving the kids the experiences and the ability to grow up and speak with confidence and creativity, no matter where their life may lead."

It has an average of 1,850 students from over 30 different towns and communities enrolled each year.

DJT also opened its musical show "Imagine That" this weekend. Shows are free to the public and tickets are first come first serve. There will be two showings on Sunday, June 26 at 2 and 4 p.m.