Davenport officer shoots, kills suspect at Casey's on West 53rd Street

A man was shot and later died after a physical confrontation with a Davenport police officer, the department said. The officer is now on administrative leave.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shooting just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 at a Casey's Convenience Store in Davenport left one man dead, according to the Davenport Police Department.

A Davenport police officer responded to a call at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday regarding a suspicious person possibly tampering with an air conditioning unit on the side of the Casey's located at 1961 West 53rd St.

After making contact with the suspect, police said the officer did a wanted check and determined the suspect had outstanding warrants for his arrest. During the interaction, a physical confrontation ensued and lead to shots exchanged between the suspect and officer.

The suspect was injured by the gunfire and taken for treatment to a local hospital, where he later died. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the interaction, according to the police department.

The identities of the man killed and the officer are unknown at this time.

The officer was placed on administrative leave and an outside agency was assigned to investigate the shooting per Davenport Police Department policy. The Scott County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation will also be conducting a joint investigation into the incident, according to the Davenport Police Department.

