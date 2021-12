The store is on Warren and 3rd streets in downtown Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport grocery store and restaurant sustained heavy damage after a fire late Saturday night.

Smoke was seen shooting from the roof of Abarrotes Carillo Mexican grocery store around 10 p.m. on Warren and 3rd streets in Davenport.

Crews were on scene for hours working to get blaze under control.

Authorities blocked off several nearby streets in downtown Davenport.