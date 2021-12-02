Iowa governor visits Downtown Davenport discussing placemaking plans

The Governor of Iowa made a visit to Downtown Davenport on Friday, February 12, as plans of maintaining and making improvements to the area are in talks.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Governor of Iowa made a visit to Downtown Davenport on Friday, February 12, as plans of maintaining and making improvements to the area are in talks.

With the notion of placemaking in mind, Chamber President & CEO Paul Rumler said they're focused on creating a place people want to live, and letting the job opportunities follow naturally, according to DowntownDavenport.com.

"It’s no longer about attracting jobs and then people will follow," he said in the report. "We first have to create a great place where people want to invest their lives and then jobs are following.”