Davenport police respond to four shots fired calls over weekend

DPD responded to four unconnected gunfire incidents over the course of Friday evening and Saturday morning that left one man injured.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department started the weekend busy with multiple shots fired incidents on Friday, July 31st and Saturday, August 1st.

The work began at about 4:27 p.m. on Friday when DPD responded to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Perry Street. The call described two the occupants of two vehicles taking shots at each other near the intersection of Perry and 12th Streets. Officers were able to locate one of the involved vehicles and spent cartridges nearby. Police are searched for a Red Ford SUV reported to be the second car involved in the incident.

Just more than an hour later, officers responded to another call in the area of 2200 West 46th Street. The call reported that a dark SUV had stopped and an occupant had shot at a man standing in a yard.

Officers arrived at the scene and and the injured man was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Early Saturday morning just before 2 a.m., the police department received a report from the area of 6300 Western Ave. Officers responded to that area to find spent cartridges and a house damage by the gunfire in the 500 block of W 61st Street.

Half an hour later, DPD were dispatched to the 800 block of Oneida Ave. in response to a shots fired call. Officers canvassed the scene and found spent cartridges. No damage or injuries were reported.

All four investigations are still ongoing, and the Davenport Police Department says that current information suggests that all the incidents are unrelated.