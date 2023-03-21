Davenport food pantry makes call for help for donations

After opening up in mid-February, Fairmount Food Pantry in Davenport quickly saw more people than expected, and now needs help

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport food pantry is putting out a call for help for more food donations, after seeing more people than expected.

The Fairmount Food Pantry, located at Scott Community Colleges West Campus on Fairmount Street in Davenport, opened up in mid-February of 2023. According to pantry coordinator Tammy Trice, they saw 217 people in just the first three weeks of being open.

Because of the large number of people, they already are cutting back on hours, to only being open Monday and Wednesday, and stopping their services on Friday.

"We knew that there was a need," Trice said. "But I think once people started to come, then we realized that there were more people, and the demands were higher than what we had expected."

Now, pantry leaders are asking for the community's help in keeping their shelves stocked. One group that is helping to get the word out about the food pantry is the Good Neighbor Project, a program helping meet the needs of community neighborhoods in Davenport.

"We've also submitted letters, donation letters to different companies and businesses and churches in the community," Trice said. "Social media, just reaching out to the community asking for their support."

The pantry has also submitted an application to River Bend Food Bank, but Trice says, as of Tuesday, March 21, they have not heard anything back. The hope is that the Fairmount Food Pantry can purchase food from River Bend to help keep their shelves stocked.

"We need food right here in our own neighborhood where they can just walk to work and get what they need," Trice said. "And besides, everybody knows there's food insecurity all over the community. And our neighborhood is not exempt from that. It's one of the area's that's been hit the hardest by that."

News 8's Charles Hart spoke with Sgt. Andrew Harris with the Davenport Police Department who helps with the Good Neighbor Project. Sgt. Harris as well as D.P.D. are actively helping get the word out about the urgent need for food donations.

"Tammy knowing the neighborhood best, she knew that there was an issue with not having enough food in the neighborhood," Sgt. Harris said. "So, this is a dream of hers, and it was great to see this actually come forward here, just the last few weeks with having a food pantry."

Trice says they still average 200 people per week, and stock around 200 to 300 canned goods and boxed items, but are still in need of more.

If you're interested in donating, Tammy said you can email her at tammyt50@yahoo.com. She said contact her and let her know that you want to do a drive or you want to donate food, and she'll make arrangements to come and meet with you.

The pantry is open on Monday's and Wednesday's from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.