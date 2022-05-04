Davenport church gives away free prom dresses

Davenport's First Presbyterian Church has helped dozens of girls find their prom dresses.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport church is helping high school girls look their best for prom this year, giving away dozens of dresses and shoes for free.

Davenport's First Presbyterian Church on Iowa Street held a prom dress giveaway on Tuesday. The church started the dress giveaway last year for homecoming.

During the homecoming season, 25 girls were able to get a dress, and so far another dozen have found a prom dress.

RuthAnn Tobey-Brown with the church said it collected around 60 dresses of all different sizes and styles. She said the best part is seeing the sparkle in the girls' eyes when they find the perfect dress.

"There are a lot of girls out there that would like to go to the prom or to homecoming and just really don't have the money to purchase a beautiful dress," Tobey-Brown said. "Some of these dresses are absolutely gorgeous. And they walk out with a new dress and maybe a pair of shoes, and they're ready for the dance."

The church is considering holding another day of giveaways but Tobey-Brown said they haven't decided yet.