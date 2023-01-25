Davenport firemen awarded Medal of Valor after December apartment fire

Lieutenant Jeff Pilgrim and Firefighters Cory Schaeckenbach and Trevor Dodson received the award, honoring their efforts to rescue people in subzero temperatures.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After their rescue efforts during a December structure fire in subzero temperatures, three Davenport firemen received one of the highest honors.

"I believe they have earned and are worthy of receiving the Medal of Valor," Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said at a Wednesday, Jan. 25 city council meeting.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Davenport Fire Dept. responded to a structure fire at an apartment in the 1600 block of West 24nd Street in Davenport. One of those fire trucks, Truck 3, included Lieutenant Jeff Pilgrim and Firefighters Cory Schaeckenbach and Trevor Dodson. They ended up rescuing several people from the blaze amid subzero temperatures.

"Because of their quick thinking, their decision making, their situational awareness; they were able to make good judgment calls all the time," Chief Carlsten said. "And as a result, property was saved, the lives were saved."



At a Davenport city council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, all three were awarded Medals of Valor, honoring their rescue efforts.

"I think these men were at the right place at the right time," Chief Carlsten said. "They met all the requirements for a Medal of Valor and I think that they truly deserve it."

The firemen received a cross medallion and a red Valor breast bar to wear on their department uniforms.

The Medal of Valor is presented to individuals whose actions clearly stand out while performing their duties under hazardous conditions to save the life of another.