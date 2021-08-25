Davenport Fire Department successfully renews accreditation status

The department was evaluated by other agencies, gaining a renewal of its international accreditation and an action to plan to help them keep improving.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Department was awarded a renewal of its international accreditation after a successful evaluation by its peers.

The department concluded the five-year accreditation process on Tuesday, August 24, being internationally recognized as an Accredited Agency nationally for the third time.

The process is conducted by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI), and has fire agencies make self-assessment reports yearly, before sending those reports to other departments so they can evaluate their peers' reports every five years.

The CFAI recognizes excellence in fire and emergency service agencies worldwide, using the voluntary self-assessment process to help departments improve over time and continue to provide quality service to their communities.

This is the third time that DFD has completed the accreditation process, making it one of 290 agencies across the globe to achieve the status.