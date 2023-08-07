Davenport Fire Department receives $600,000 grant from FEMA

The current fireboat for the department will be replaced with one that is "more capable and safer."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Department will be replacing its fireboat after receiving a $600,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Port Security Grant from the agency, in addition to $200,000 from the City of Davenport, will allow the department to replace the boat with one that is "more capable and safer," according to a press release.

The fire department works with the Quad Cities Area Maritime Security Committee and other nearby agencies in keeping the Port of Davenport and other river ports safe and secure.

According to the release, an updated fireboat is needed to keep up with the high amount of commerce passing along the river, including trains, barges and commercial passenger vessels. The new boat will have an enclosed cabin in order to protect individuals from the elements until they can be moved to an ambulance on land.

It will also have new navigation and communication equipment to work with the Coast Guard "during large-scale incidents," the release stated.