Davenport fire department extinguishes Monday night house fire

The Davenport Fire Department said nobody was injured in the fire on the 3100 block of Homestead Avenue.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Homestead Ave. on Monday, Sept. 12, according to a press release from the Davenport Fire Department.

Scott County Communications received multiple calls around 10:53 p.m. that the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Five fire trucks and a command vehicle responded to the incident with a total of 16 fire personnel. Firefighters noted that a small one-story home had heavy fire blowing out of the front and sides of the home.

Davenport firefighters used an aggressive attack from the exterior to allow crews to enter the home and extinguish the fire within about 15 minutes.

The home's interior and exterior were noted as having extensive fire damage.

No injuries were reported among neighbors or the fire crew.

The lone adult occupant of the house is being assisted by the Red Cross as their home is not currently livable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.