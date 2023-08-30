No one injured after aggressive Davenport fire Tuesday morning

A total of 17 first responders arrived on scene of a house fire Tuesday morning.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Department was called out to the 1500 block of Cedar St. at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

A total of 17 first responders responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls. Upon arrival, crews noted heavy fire from two sides of the home and flames reaching the second story.

After 15 minutes, the fire had been extinguished, and crews discovered the residents of the property had not been home at the time of the fire.

This incident is currently under investigation, and no injuries were sustained by the first responders.

News 8 will report any additional information once it becomes available.