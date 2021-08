A convicted felon is on the loose after failing to report to a work release.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa Department of Corrections reports a man convicted of voluntary manslaughter and going armed with intent in Scott County failed to report to Davenport's work release facility as required on Tuesday.

Justin Antonio McGowan is described as a 34-year-old black man, standing at 5-foot, 8-inches and weighing 245 pounds. He was admitted to the facility on May 6, 2021.