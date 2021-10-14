Davenport farmer expresses concern for supply chain disruptions amid John Deere Strike

Robb Ewaldt says adding disruption to supply chain, especially after COVID, could leave lasting impacts on local farmers.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Thursday marked the first day of strikes for Deere and Company's United Auto Workers Union members. It's the first time workers have gone on strike since the 1980s.

Deere and Company has enacted their Customer Service Continuation Plan (CSC), which brings workers from other sections of Deere and Company's operations to meet the "immediate concern" of the company, which is the customer, according to Deere and Company.

Meanwhile, area farmers are concerned over supply chain of parts for farm equipment after COVID-19 disrupted the supply chain. This delay added stress to farmers, and with the strike happening now, one farmer tells News 8, he's concerned.

Robb Ewaldt, is a Davenport Farmer with a 1400 acre operation of corn and soybeans. He says this year's crops are bringing big yields.

"Harvest started off early on corn," Ewaldt said. "We started harvesting corn about the last week in September."

With more than 1,000 acres left to harvest, it could be bad timing to now have a strike at Deere and Company.

Ewaldt says, "We are concerned with coming out of COVID, and parts of availability is kind of an issue more so than what we've ever had to deal with in the past."

He adds this year is the year that farmers have been waiting for. The high yields bringing more money for farmers, in turn freeing up the the ability to afford new equipment. "Now you put a strike on top of it and shutting down production or slowing it down more can be a concern." said Ewaldt.

Ewaldt also says that because of COVID, some of his friends have been investing quite a bit of money to increase their own supply of parts for their equipment because of the already existing supply chain issues.