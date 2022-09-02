Davenport excluded workers ask city for federal aid under essential work

Quad Cities Interfaith said workers were ineligible for state unemployment or federal COVID-related relief for reasons that included immigration status.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A group of Davenport essential workers is asking the city for a share of federal aid.

The essential workers are included in fields such as healthcare, hospitality and construction.

Quad Cities Interfaith told Davenport City Council on Wednesday, several immigrant essential workers were excluded from federal stimulus money.

The group said the workers were ineligible for state unemployment or federal COVID-related relief for reasons that included immigration status.

Now they're asking the city to use some of its American Rescue Plan funding to be used for them.

"They worked through the pandemic. Most of the people weren't in the house, they were out working, they were out delivering food."

Members with Quad Cities Interfaith said roughly 1,700 Davenport residents were excluded from the funding as essential workers.