Driver crashes into street lamp near German American Heritage Center in Davenport

Glass and a fallen sign littered the sidewalk outside the German American Heritage Center after a crash early Sunday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport museum is facing some damage after a crash crashed into a nearby lamp post early Sunday morning.

According to the Davenport Police Department, first responders were alerted to a crash at the intersection of 2nd and Gaines Streets at about 1:46 a.m.

At the scene, responders found that a driver had lost control of their car before they crossed the median on the Centennial Bridge. They proceeded to strike a lamp post before coming to a stop against the German American Heritage Center.

The driver has been charged with driving while barred, failure to maintain control, and no insurance.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash, and the Heritage Center suffered some minor damage.