The City of Davenport launched a new tool for residents to report issues in their neighborhoods, like road repairs, garbage or nuisance properties.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portal has been made available for Davenport residents to report issues around town. It's called "SeeClickFix" and replaced the formerly-used reporting tool called "YourGov."

The digital work-order system allows residents to describe the issue, share an address and a photo and communicate back and forth with city staff as their complaint is acknowledged and resolved.

Several of the requests in mid-January 2021 involved snow and ice. But it's also a place to report nuisance properties, abandoned vehicles, potholes, illegal dumping, roadkill, lighting issues, and more.

"The new system includes the ability for two‐way communication with citizens, and feedback when work is complete, something not available with past request applications," said Public Works Director Nicole Gleason. "The move will result in significant improvement in the way we communicate with citizens who place requests for service."

Gleason said although you have to create an account to use the system, you can still remain anonymous when filing reports. This allows your name and email address to be hidden from the public, but the complaint and city feedback will still be visible.

There are two ways to use the tool; there is a web-based version and an app.