Davenport community fridge sees increasing demand

The "Minnie Fridge" is located behind the Roosevelt Community Center. Organizers say demand has increased as the warmer weather arrived this spring.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A community fridge space in Davenport is seeing more demand over the past few months.

The "Minnie Fridge" at the Roosevelt Community Center has only been open for about six months, and relies solely on the community for support.

The fridge is located in a small space in the back parking lot at the Roosevelt Community Center. It is stocked daily with fresh food from the community for the community, according to organizers.

The fridge has been open since mid-December 2020, and organizer Elizabeth VanCamp has seen demand increase since then.

After restocking each morning, organizers see about 20 to 30 cars come by the fridge space before noon, VanCamp said.

"What we're seeing is as the weather warms up, more people are walking and riding bikes," said VanCamp. "They're getting here in ways other than a car and so the traffic has actually picked up a lot for us since the weather's warmed up, and we're running through food a lot quicker because we're serving more people. It's a, it's a weird good problem to have."

The fridge opens daily at 7 a.m., but the shelves are usually pretty empty by 9 a.m. or shortly after, VanCamp said.

Organizers said the pandemic has showcased just how much need there is for fresh food in our own neighborhoods.

"I think people are well aware we're not going to solve it with this fridge," said VanCamp. "We're not going to solve the overarching problem of food insecurity, but we can help our friends and neighbors at least have food on their table today. And I think it gives people a really tangible way to help."

According to VanCamp, before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 12 percent of Scott County adults were experiencing food insecurity. She said she does not know how dramatically the pandemic has affected that percentage just yet.

Since the space inside the "Minnie Fridge" is rather small, organizers have some reserves to help restock and keep up with daily demand. However, those reserves can only last about a day or two.

VanCamp said she is working with other volunteers to create a bigger, stand-alone space for the fridge that could accommodate more people and more donations.

VanCamp hopes to have that up and running at the Roosevelt Center sometime this fall.

The "Minnie Fridge" is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day behind the Roosevelt Community Center on Minnie Avenue in Davenport.

Volunteers stock the shelves with a "take what you need, leave what you don't" mindset.

If you'd like to help support the fridge, or are interested in starting a community fridge in your neighborhood, you can contact volunteers on their Facebook and Instagram pages.