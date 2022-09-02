Davenport looks to expand residency rules for city workers

Davenport city workers may be able to live on both sides of the river in the near future.

Davenport City Council discussed a possible expansion of its residency rules for city staff on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

As of now, Davenport first responders must live within Scott County and part of Muscatine County.

City employees are also required to stay in Iowa for two years after being hired.

The move would allow workers to live in Iowa and Illinois, and means emergency crews could live up to 20 miles outside of city limits, if approved.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said he supports the move to let more workers live farther outside the city. He believes it's an effort to make the recruitment for Davenport jobs easier.

"Certainly having a restriction makes it potentially more difficult to recruit," Chief Sikorski said. "And it is a difficult time in recruitment for the profession of policing."